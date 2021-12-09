Memorial for security guard who died protecting journalist

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A memorial was held Thursday for Kevin Nishita, a security guard who died while protecting a NewsNation affiliate reporter from an attempted armed robbery in Oakland.

Nishita worked for Star Security, which sends guards to protect Bay Area news crews while they are reporting stories.

On the afternoon of Nov. 24, a KRON reporter was on assignment covering a retail theft in Oakland with Nishita when someone shot him while trying to rob them of their camera equipment.

The reporter was uninjured, but Nishita was hospitalized and died days later from the gunshot wound.

“That was in his personality,” said Nishita’s wife, Virginia. “To be that protector, to be that brave one that just wanted to protect people. So for the community, he definitely protected people. But he asked them, ‘How can I help you?’ He has a kind heart like that and that’s why he joined the police force.”

At this time, no arrests have been made in this case.

Oakland police are offering a $38,500 reward for information leading to arrests in this shooting.

A suspect vehicle continues to be sought in this case: a white 2004-2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and no license plate.

Authorities said this is believed to be the same car involved in an armed robbery in San Francisco on Nov. 22.

“I kindly ask that if anybody was in that area at that time and they have any video they can turn in to OPD, please give it to the police,” Virginia said. “We’ve heard so far that there have been people that were doing video with their cellphones. And I beg you to please come forward. You can tell the police officers that you don’t want to be involved. We just need the video footage, please. It’s justice for Kevin. He was a security guard and he was out there to protect the newscast. And we need justice for him.”

Donations to Nishita’s family can be made to the Kevin Nishita Trust at Metropolitan Bank, 381 8th St., Oakland, CA., 94601.

Donations can be made in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail. The account number: 116020591, routing number 121141343.

“We’ll truly miss him,” Virginia said. “He was a big part of this family, as our king, our protector, our brave one, our adviser, other than just a grandpa and a father and a husband … he was our everything.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821.