Miner killed in Utah mine flash flood, water sweeps up other crew members

BEAR CANYON, Utah (NewsNation Now) — Utah is bracing for another round of storms after flash floods ravaged many areas over the weekend. A flash flood watch is in effect Monday for much of the state for the rest of the day as slow-moving and heavy pouring storms are expected.

Heavy rains have caused extreme damage to more than 200 in Enoch, Utah.

In Emery County, located in central Utah, a coal miner was killed in a flash flood event in a Utah mine.

Authorities say shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, as mine crews headed up the hill to enter the Gentry Mountain Mine. A wall of water and debris was seen coming down Bear Canyon. The canyon is a side canyon in Huntington Canyon.

According to authorities, one man, just coming off shift, was the first to be impacted in a two-person mine vehicle.

As the flood overtook his vehicle, the man reached out and grabbed a tree that pulled him from the vehicle. The Emery County Sheriff’s Office says the man could not hold on and be carried about 1/4 mile down the canyon.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A second mine vehicle carrying eight men up to the coal mine was then hit by the flood and debris, causing the vehicle to roll four times. But, again, crews were able to kick out the windows and safely escaped.

A third mine vehicle, further down the canyon, was able to reverse the vehicle and attempt to move out of the direct path of the flood but was unable to do so. While the miners exited to higher ground, water and debris swept on both sides of them.

The Sheriff’s Office says one man was swept into the water and carried downstream.

Emergency personnel searched Sunday night and continued to search Monday morning. The body of the missing man was found around 11:15 a.m., approximately six miles downstream.

The identity of the man killed has not yet been released.

The flood incident did not impact underground personnel.

NewsNation affiliate KTVX contributed to this report.