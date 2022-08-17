Kiely Rodni case: Two missing in nearby area

(NewsNation) — Two other people went missing around the same time and in the same area as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, making there at least three active missing persons cases outside of Truckee, California.

Authorities say they are not linking the three cases together.

Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29 were coming home from a music and car show in Reno, Nevada on Aug. 6, local news station KCRA reported.

The two, who dated for years and still maintained a good relationship, according to their families, were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer.

After the show, Almanza Zavala and Pantoja told their families that they were going to be on their way home — but never actually made it.

Both families reported Almanza Zavala and Pantoja missing on Aug.7.

For two weeks now, investigators have been searching the rural areas where their last known cellphone pings were tracked, but haven’t found anything.

Kiely Rodni was reported missing earlier this month.

Rodni, on the other hand, was reported missing on Aug.6 after attending a senior send-off party with around 300 other high schoolers and young adults near the Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. Authorities say she was last seen in the video wearing a pink and white sweatshirt with the words “odd future ” on it. Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information, and the reward for that case is now up to $75,000.

In the Rodni case, authorities announced Monday that they are scaling back the search effort.

“To date, we’ve had something like 9,000 man hours … which is astronomical,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said at the time.

Kiely’s father, Daniel Rodni, said the last couple of weeks have been agony.

“Every day is a roller coaster. Emotions are out of control,” he said.