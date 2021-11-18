Missing toddler, teen found safe in California; toddler’s father in custody

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Noah Clare and Amber Clare, who were the subject of an Amber Alert, were found safe Thursday outside of San Clemente, California, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Noah’s father, 32-year-old Jacob “Jake” Clare, is in custody.

Investigators believe Noah’s father left Kentucky with him and his missing 16-year-old cousin Amber either late Friday, Nov. 5, or early Saturday, Nov. 6, to drop off Noah, but they never arrived at their destination.

On Nov. 16, TBI then upgraded the alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare to an AMBER Alert.

Later that day, the Subaru Legacy that Jacob was reportedly driving was found in California. Some of the items found inside the Subaru include packaged meals, instant milk, blankets, and clothing.

On Nov. 17, photos taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente were released. Officials said it was the first time since their disappearance they have been able to “definitively place” Amber with Jacob.

