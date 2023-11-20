Man charged over missing Washington couple believed to be dead

(NewsNation) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the disappearance of a Washington couple that has been missing for a week, who are now believed to be dead.

Karen Koep was reported missing on Nov. 13 after she didn’t show up for work. Deputies were sent to conduct a welfare check on her and her husband, Davido Koep, at their home in Olympia, Washington, which launched an investigation.

Officials say they found evidence inside the couple’s home that made detectives think they went missing together, and there could have been an attack.

Their car was found just a few miles from their home last Wednesday.

“Throughout the investigation, we have been in contact with the family of the missing couple, and sadly, we do not believe the couple survived the attack at their residence,” a news release by the Thurston County Sheriff read.

While the name of the man charged in their disappearance has not been released to the public, Karen Koep’s sister was informed. She told NewsNation she doesn’t recognize the name, but believes it could be a tenant that was renting property from her sister and brother-in-law.

She had heard there was some drama at one of their rented properties and speculated the suspect may have been on the verge of being evicted.

Karen’s sister told NewsNation that Karen was a well-known chiropractor in her community and that she and her husband gave opportunities to people who were down on their luck.

Davido’s sister has launched a GoFundMe page, saying the family is raising funds to help support the couple’s two grown sons and cover expenses for a search party.