LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Los Angeles police are investigating after two women were left for dead outside different hospitals after a night of partying.

One of the women, 24-year-old model Christy Giles, had a toxicology report that showed heroin and other drugs in her system but her family doesn’t believe this was an accidental overdose. They think Giles and a friend, who was driven to and left at another hospital, were drugged against their will.

“Three unknown men had dropped her off on sidewalk and left,” said Christy’s mom, Dusty Giles. “She was D.O.A. [dead on arrival.]”

Christy Giles and 26-year-old Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer who had just moved to Los Angeles from Mexico, were at a member’s only club Friday night. They attended an afterparty in the Hollywood Hills area.

Dusty Giles said her daughter’s cellphone records show she texted a friend saying she wanted to leave.

“Approximately 5:38 a.m., my daughter texted Hilda, ‘let’s get out of here’ with a big wide-eyed emoji like she was scared,” Dusty Giles said.

Cabrales-Arzola reportedly then ordered an Uber but apparently never entered the car once it arrived.

“And we know that girls were not talking in the apartment, they were texting each other. They didn’t feel comfortable saying it out loud,” Dusty Giles said. “So I do believe once the men realized that they were leaving an Uber was there, they did something to keep them there.”

Dusty Giles claims a video shows masked men arriving at a Culver City hospital in a car without a license plate removing her daughter from the car and leaving her outside where she was found dead.

Cabrales-Arzola was left outside a different hospital in West LA.

Dusty Giles said her daughter would never touch heroin, saying she would have never touched the drug especially with strangers. Dusty Giles and her husband said they are traveling to Los Angeles from Alabama where memorial services are being planned.

“Do not write these women off. Look deep,” she said. “They’re just not another gone wrong, Hollywood wannabe story.”

NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.