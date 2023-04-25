Montana House session canceled after protests for transgender representative

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, stands on the steps of the Montana State Capitol during a rally, in Helena, Mont., Monday, April 24, 2023. Republican legislative leaders in Montana persisted in forbidding the Democratic transgender lawmaker from participating in debate for a second week as her supporters brought the House session to a halt Monday, chanting “Let her speak!” from the gallery before they were escorted out. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

(NewsNation) — A Tuesday floor session in Montana’s House was canceled following protests that erupted over a transgender Democratic lawmaker reportedly being silenced after speaking against a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care.

Under Speaker Matt Regier’s leadership, the House has reportedly not allowed Rep. Zooey Zephyr to speak since she said last week that legislators who voted to ban gender-affirming care would have “blood on their hands.” Regier believes the comment is inappropriate and called for an apology from Zephyr before she could participate in more legislative discussions.

The response sparked a rally outside the Capitol on Monday along with seven arrests later when protesters interrupted House proceedings.

“Currently, all representatives are free to participate in House debates while following the House rules,” Regier told reporters Tuesday. “The choice to not follow the House rules is one that Rep. Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied.”

According to reports, Regier would not take questions Tuesday or provide an explanation of why lawmakers were not returning to the floor for session. Regier did say it was a “dark day for Montana.”

House Democratic Leader Kim Abbott told media she viewed the session cancellation as giving lawmakers “time to regroup.”

Abbott said the protests were disruptive but peaceful. There have been no reports of lawmakers threatened or damage to the Capitol.

“It was chanting, but it absolutely was not violent,” she said. “Sometimes extreme measures have a response like this.”

Zephyr, who represents thousands of constituents, said she does not plan on apologizing for her “blood on your hands” remarks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.