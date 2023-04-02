About 25 train cars derail in Montana; No injuries reported

(NewsNation) — About 25 train cars derailed in northwestern Montana on Sunday morning, authorities reported.

The train cars, which are not believed to be carrying any hazardous materials, were traveling westbound near Paradise, Montana when they derailed at around 9 a.m. First responders and Montana Rail Link personnel are on site.

A Montana Rail Link representative tells NewsNation no injuries have been reported and there is no current risk to public safety.

Pictures of the derailment circulating online show some of the impacted train cars dipping into the Clark Fork River.

The cause of the derailment is still unclear and under investigation.

“We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident,” Andy Garland, director of communications for Montana Rail Link, told NewsNation.

U.S. Senators from Montana said they are monitoring the train derailment.

On Twitter, Sen. Jon Tester said his office “is in touch with local officials.” Sen. Steve Daines said: “The safety of the community is my top priority.”

The derailment in Montana is the latest in a string of recent wrecks following the fiery East Palestine, Ohio that involved hazardous chemicals and the Minnesota derailment that forced hundreds of people to evacuate. The incidents have shifted the focus of many Americans to railroad safety measures and federal regulations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.