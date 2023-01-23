Who were the victims of the Monterey Park attack?

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (NewsNation) — A gunman opened fire at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club late Saturday night, killing 11 people.

Ten people were killed at the scene, and one victim died at an area hospital. Nine other people were wounded.

The suspect was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people at a different dance club thwarted his second shooting attempt. However, the motive still remains a mystery.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified four of the 11 victims as 65-year-old My Nhan; 63-year-old Lilan Li; 57-year-old Xiujuan Yu; and 68-year-old Valentino Alvero. The other seven victims have not yet been identified.

Here’s what we know about the Monterey Park shooting victims:

My Nhan, 65 My Nhan loved to dance, a statement posted by WFAA reporter Tiffany Liou on behalf of Nhan’s family said. The 65-year-old spent most of her weekends visiting the dance studio in Monterey Park. Her family said she had a warm smile and her kindness was contagious. Nhan is remembered as an aunt, sister, daughter and friend as well as her family’s biggest cheerleader.

Lilan Li, 63

Xiujuan Yu, 57

Valentino Alvero, 68

The other victims have not yet been identified. Two are women in their 60s and one in her 70s, one is a man in his 60s and three are men in their 70s.