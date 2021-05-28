Mother and daughter reunite after more than 50 years apart and living only 25 minutes away from each other

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Lisa Wright was told by her adoptive mom that her birth mother loved her, but was just 18-years-old and knew she couldn’t take care of her.
The adoption was closed, and Lisa never tried to find the woman who had to give her up.
Recently, Lisa took a genetic test at her son’s suggestion.
“And to my surprise, I had a DNA match for someone by the name of Carlton Moody. And I was told that that person is my uncle,” said Wright.
She connected with her Uncle on the phone and the two began to get to know each other.
Which led her to Lynne Moody, her biological mother. Moody is known for her roles in “Roots” and “Knots Landing.”
“My brother called me and said there’s a woman that thinks that I might be her uncle. And as soon as he said that, I mean, it was out of the blue. out of the blue. My heart skipped a beat and I said Carlton, it’s her. It’s her. I know it’s her. It’s her,” said Moody.
It turns out they live just 25 minutes away from each other in Los Angeles.
After more than 50 years apart, the two spoke on the phone then the very next day they met in person for the first time.
In a twist, Wright actually grew up watching her mom on the show “That’s My Mama.”
“It was just so crazy. Because “That’s My Mama,” you know, in our household, that was our version back then of must see TV. So you know, that’s kind of what we did. And all my friends watched it. And it’s just so ironic. It’s like who knew that was my mom on TV,” said Wright.
Lynne’s message to all those searching for their missing puzzle piece is to give it time.
Watch the full interview in the player above