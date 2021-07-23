Mudslides continue to shut down I-70 in Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Glenwood Canyon is once again shut down while Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mudslides in the area of the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar.

CDOT said there is currently no timetable for reopening the major highway, as Interstate 70 remains shut down in both directions between Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs to Exit 133 in Dotsero.

A spokesperson was optimistic they may have more news on when they can reopen the westbound lanes on Friday.

Crews are working to create a safety barrier to stop mudslides along the eastbound lanes at mile point 124. Crews are also working to clear a box culvert full of material that is stopping floodwaters from draining at mile point 129.

Latest News