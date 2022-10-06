2 killed, 6 hurt in stabbing outside Las Vegas casino

(NewsNation) — At least two people are reported dead and six others are injured after they were stabbed outside a Las Vegas casino Thursday morning. Police say they have a suspect in custody.

Four of the victims were transported to the hospital. One patient is in critical condition, one is in fair condition and two are in serious condition, according to KLAS.

Police say at 11:42 a.m. they responded to a report of multiple victims stabbed in front of a casino on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Photo courtesy of Nexstar affiliate KLAS.

All images from Nexstar affiliate KLAS.

