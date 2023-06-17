Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Texas tornado: At least three dead, dozens more injured
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
1 dead, dozens hurt in Texas Panhandle town tornado
Top Stories
Hot summer ahead: New weather predictions released
Video Icon
Video
Man survives lightning strike caught on video in NJ
Video Icon
Video
Think flights have been bumpier lately? A new study agrees.
El Niño could make 2023 extra hot, forecasters say
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Musician turned veteran works to uplift people with autism
Grammy-winning musician joined the armed services
Now, he's working to help people with autism
His nonprofit connects these people to skilled trades
Zaid Jilani
Updated:
Jun 17, 2023 / 08:31 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks
Video Icon
Video
Mom accused of murdering child strapped to booster seat
Video Icon
Video
Man falls from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death
The mystery of missing persons in America’s National Parks
Video Icon
Video
Family that reported aliens stands by story despite backlash
Video Icon
Video
1 dead, 2 in custody following a shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio
Video Icon
Video