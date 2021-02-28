Mystery man pays everyone’s tab, leaves $5,000 tip at Colorado tavern

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been just over two weeks since the North Side Tavern reopened its doors in Broomfield, Colorado.

The popular tavern was shuttered during December and January, after owner Steve Bauer realized they were losing money remaining open.

“I was worried the community was going to forget about us,” says Bauer.

But in the past two weeks, he says sales have been better than expected, with customers routinely leaving generous tips.

“It’s just something that’s happening a lot right now, and it’s amazing how generous people have been,” he says.

But Bauer could have never expected what would happen Friday night, when a regular sat down at the bar to celebrate a merger at work.

“He decided that he wanted to take care of everyone’s tab around the bar,” says Bauer. “And so I walked up to him and I said ‘are you sure?’ and he said ‘well, tell you what, let’s take care of everyone’s tab in the whole restaurant.”

Bauer says that tab was close to $7,000, but the man wasn’t done.

“He signed it and one of the bartenders came up to me and said he just tipped the whole restaurant over $5,000,” says Bauer. “And he wants it shared between the dishwashers and the busboys, and the hosts, and the bartenders, and everyone. It was mind-blowing to everyone.”

Word in the kitchen spread quickly, where server Andrea Valdez says many were on the verge of tears.

“It’s overwhelming, and just an amazing feeling,” she says. “It gives you a hope for humanity, that people really still care.”

Valdez is a single mom, and says the extra money will go straight towards her son.

“My son has asthma, so just paying for his asthma medication alone is very expensive,” she says. “That right there just puts towards my son being able to stay healthy during all times like this.”

Bauer says the tipper requested to remain anonymous, but Bauer says he wouldn’t be surprised if he struck again.

“Oh he definitely will, I know that,” he says. “It made for a special night last night.”