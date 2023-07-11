Naked man arrested in Vegas after ‘gyrating’ on poker table: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police report recounts an incident that started with a fight at one Las Vegas Strip casino and ended at a different casino with a man standing atop a card game table wholly nude and exposing himself to onlookers.

At approximately 11:22 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a fight near the Bird Bar at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. When police arrived, they said the fight had ended, and only one person remained at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that a man had been attacked by a person, later identified as Brian Danilczyk, of West Babylon, New York.

Video from the scene showed Danilczyk engaging in an unprovoked attack and on top of another person who only had one leg, according to the police report. After being pulled off of the person, Danilczyk ran to the LINQ Hotel, a police report indicates.

Security officers at the LINQ told police that they had seen Danilczyk remove his clothing. Security officers tried to detain him, but he ran away through the casino, yelling and fully unclothed. Police documents say he headed to Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

In Harrah’s, police reports indicate that Danilczyk “ran completely naked through the Linq to [Harrah’s],” where he “climbed atop a poker table came and flaunted his genitals to all who [passed] exposing his penis and testicles while ‘gyrating.'” Danilczyk then changed his position to expose “his anus to all who passed on the main floor,” the police report said.

Security was able to take Danilczyk into custody, the report said. The man was escorted to a holding area where police say he was completely nude, covered with only a blanket. According to police, Danilczyk appeared to be in an “altered mental state” and was cooperative. His vitals were stable, police said, and as the investigation continued, Danilczyk became more lucid but did not remember the incident.

Danilczyk was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faced charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and battery. CCDC records indicate that he is no longer being held, and records show that Danilczyk’s court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17.