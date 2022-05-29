Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI

FILE: Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Paul Pelosi, 82, the husband of Democratic Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail in the early hours of Sunday morning, NewsNation affiliate KRON4 has confirmed.

Speaker Pelosi’s team released a statement to KRON4: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.” TMZ first reported the story this afternoon.

The House speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

According to the Napa County public booking report, Pelosi was arrested at approximately 11:44 p.m. He was booked at 4:13 a.m. for codes 23152(a) and 23152(b) VC, which references the California Vehicle Code that makes it “unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.”

According to public booking records, Pelosi was released from custody at 7:26 a.m. Sunday. The same report states that his bail was set at $5,000.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

