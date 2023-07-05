Nearly 100 fires reported in Las Vegas valley on Fourth of July

Setting off fireworks after Fourth of July is illegal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Independence Day fireworks lit up the sky Tuesday and are likely to blame for starting fires around the Las Vegas valley and causing an extremely busy night for first responders.

Clark County Fire Department reports 99 fires between 6 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. The department explained while they can assume fireworks are to blame, the final tally will come in a few days as the department confirms the causes of the fires.

Preliminary numbers show a majority were tree and brush fires. Here’s a look at the breakdown:

Tree/bush/brush fires (61)

Dumpster/trash can fires (18)

Wash/empty lot fires (5)

Outside fires (not otherwise classified ) (6)

) Building fires (9)

The building fires were all extinguished and are under investigation but, for some, priceless items were lost to the flames.

8 News Now spoke to a man hoping to salvage items after a garage fire in the east valley destroyed family heirlooms. He said the fireworks are a concern every year.

“This is all the time, every year, almost non-stop, with the fireworks,” said Ronald Scott.

He was impacted by the fire near Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway. He speculates fireworks sparked the flames.

“Most of the real sentimental stuff going from way back with grandparents and everything, that was in the garage. I didn’t even think about that till now,” Scott said. “All of that’s gone.”

One fire reported at 12:30 a.m. fully engulfed a two-story home off Southern Highlands Parkway. More than 35 firefighters responded. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The estimated cost of the damage has not been released yet. Firefighters said this is a reminder that setting off fireworks in Clark County is now illegal.

If you’re caught setting off illegal fireworks, you could face up to a $1,000 fine.