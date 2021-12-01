LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How did a fraternity boxing match result in a UNLV student’s death?
Family members of the young man who died say they will hold the people who are responsible accountable. Wednesday, the Nevada Athletic Commission announced that it will investigate the death.
NewsNation affiliate KLAS has reached out to UNLV, but no official from the university has agreed to an interview.
Stephen Cloobeck, chairman of the Nevada Athletic Commission, says there will be an investigation.
“With regard to the university having knowledge of this and accepting and allowing it, well, go speak with the university and the board of regents,” Cloobeck said. “They’ve got a lot of explaining to do, in my opinion. They cannot duck, hide, bob and weave on this.”
The UNLV student who died, Nathan Valencia, participated for charity. He collapsed after his fight and died four days later from head injuries.
“We’re here to uncover the facts,” Cloobeck said.
The commission will investigate the fraternity boxing match that took place Nov. 19. Kappa Sigma fraternity held the event, according to social media posts.
Cloobeck says the commission had no jurisdiction over the event.
KLAS is investigating why, as of 1985, contests of unarmed combat conducted by or participated in by a school or university were excluded from the commission’s oversight.
On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak addressed the deadly fight.
“We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure that it certainly never happens again,” Sisolak said.
“It is a tragedy and I’m sorry for the family. The young man was trying to do something good through his fraternity for a non-profit. I’ve spoken to the chair of the athletic commission and I’ve spoken to the chancellor about this. There are numerous investigations underway,” Sisolak said.
Here’s what NewsNation affiliate KLAS has uncovered so far.
- Witnesses reported there was no medical help on standby at the event.
- Valencia’s family said the referee wasn’t a professional.
- Video appears to show the referee drinking alcohol that night, and also looking at the judges’ table frequently.
- Participants wore head gear that repeatedly needed to be adjusted.
- And there are moments on video when Hall of Fame boxing ref Richard Steele says Valencia’s fight should have been stopped.
“He’s showing you he don’t wanna be there when he turns away,” Steele says in reviewing the fight. “Anytime I see a fighter turn away from the fight, the fight is over.”
Students who were there told KLAS the event was chaotic.
“Nothing was organized, from the headgear to the referee,” says student Ana Saia.
“Everybody was hitting each other in the back of the heads,” says another student, David Cruz.
KLAS received statements from the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Metro police and Valencia’s family.
They say they’ve learned some students who participated in the event in previous years were knocked unconscious and had to be hospitalized.
The full statements appear below: