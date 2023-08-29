Nevada man’s body found in homemade coffin, police say; daughter arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 53-year-old woman is awaiting extradition from Kansas City, Missouri, after a body was discovered in the backyard of a Nevada home Friday.

Gennice Walker is currently in custody in Missouri on an arrest warrant for a larceny charge.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) investigators got a warrant to search property on Peggy Avenue in Pahrump, around 60 miles northwest of Las Vegas, after a tip that Walker’s father, 95-year-old Bruce Brown, had been buried in the desert. Investigators learned that Brown had not been seen since late April.

Gennice Walker. (Photo: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators had traveled to Kansas City to interview Walker, who refused to cooperate. She is suspected of living off Brown’s Social Security and VA benefits after his death.

“After excavating a small portion of the backyard, we located a human male remains in a homemade coffin under the ground. An autopsy later identified the remains as Bruce Brown,” according to NCSO information.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.