Nevada teens accused of killing girl’s father talk about murder in video

WARNING: The following story is disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cell phone video, text messages and photos are just some of the evidence in a murder case against two teens.

Police say the parents of Sierra Halseth, 16, and Aaron Guerrero, 18, told them they couldn’t see each other anymore. The teens planned on running away together to California, and then Sierra’s father ended up murdered.

The NewsNation affiliate KLAS reviewed dozens of photos considered as evidence. Many of them are too gruesome to show.

Video evidence shows the teens talking about a murder.

“Welcome back to our YouTube channel … Day 3 after murdering somebody …,” Guerrero says into the camera in a cell phone video.

“Whoa! Don’t put that on camera,” Sierra Halseth says.

“It was worth it,” Guerrero responds.

Excerpts of the video are shown above.

Halseth and Guerrero are accused of killing her father, 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, in April. His body was discovered inside a Las Vegas home after his mother, Christine Halseth, and ex-wife realized something wasn’t right when they hadn’t heard from him.

The KLAS obtained text messages between Sierra and Christine, which read:

Christine: “I’m trying to get ahold of your dad, where is?”

Sierra: “His phone has been acting up, but he’s okie. It should be all fixed by tomorrow night, no worries :)”

On Friday, the day after that exchange, Christine became increasingly worried, texting:

“Why are you doing this? … Now the police are involved,” she wrote.

Two friends visited the house and found a crime scene, with smoke inside the home. Investigators say the teens stabbed Halseth and attempted to set fire to and dismember his body.

Prosecutors presented to the grand jury photos from before Halseth’s body was found. They include:

Sierra purchasing bleach at WinCo

Guerrero at Home Depot buying a saw, lighter fluid, gloves and more

Bloody scene inside the home, with knives, saws, the lighter fluid and burnt material

Police say the teens used Daniel’s bank cards to make purchases and withdrawals and put a blood-soaked rug inside the trunk of his vehicle, which they used as a getaway car.

While they were on the run, the teens recorded the above-mentioned cell phone video. They also spoke about sex and included a graphic detail, which the KLAS has chosen not to write.

Sierra is charged as an adult, because according to Nevada state law, anyone 16 and older accused of murder is automatically charged as an adult. However, she cannot face the death penalty due to her age.

The KLAS reached out to Sierra’s attorney, who did not get back to us.

Guerrero can potentially face the death penalty since he is 18. His attorney, Gabriel Grasso, tells us the group that reviews whether to pursue the death penalty at the District Attorney’s Office is meeting next week about Guerrero’s case. He is preparing mitigation evidence for that.

Elizabeth Halseth, Sierra’s mother, is a former Nevada state senator. She has not spoken publicly about the allegations against her daughter. Elizabeth and Daniel are divorced, and she has since remarried.

Daniel’s family sent the following statement to KLAS Wednesday night:

Daniel Halseth was first and foremost a loving father, brother, and son, who was the heart of the Halseth family. To have him taken from us in such a horrific, savage, senseless, and violent act of murder leaves us heartbroken, and our grief is unyielding. The total lack of remorse on display in the video is both reprehensible and unforgivable. While we are grateful for the work of the detective and the district attorney, we are waiting for justice to be served with the maximum accountability allowed. We loved Dan very much and we miss him every moment of the day. This is the only statement we will be making and ask for privacy and understanding. HALSETH FAMILY