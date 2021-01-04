New mayor is the youngest, first bisexual in history of Alhambra, CA

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — The new mayor of Alhambra, California is making history as the city’s first bisexual mayor, and also the youngest.

Sasha Renée Pérez, 28, was sworn in this week as the city’s mayor just a few weeks after being elected to the Alhambra City Council.

“It’s been a huge honor first of all that my community is willing to trust me to lead, especially during this time,” Pérez said. “We are in the middle of a pandemic and so this really is a time period that requires a lot of genuine and really unique leadership.”

It’s believed she is also one of the first to be a renter as opposed to a property owner. Pérez believes her diverse background will bring different ideas to the table.

“I think for me, being a renter, being someone that does identify as LGBT, and also being not just the youngest woman to serve in the city, but in the San Gabriel Valley — I’m always really thinking of the working class folks in our community,” Pérez said.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.