New tip gives family hope that 50-year-old cold case will be solved

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — There is hope a new tip may solve the disappearance of a young woman. 18-year-old Robin Graham disappeared in Los Angeles 50 years ago.

For decades her family has been grappling with the mystery, but they have renewed hope that the cold case will be solved after a new tip.

Graham was last seen by California Highway Patrol officers on Nov. 15, 1970, standing by her car. She’d just been on a date, and was heading home when she ran out of gas and the officers stopped to help.

