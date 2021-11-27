OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – NewsNation affiliate KRON has learned that the security guard shot in an attempted armed robbery while on assignment with a KRON crew has died from his injuries.

The victim is Kevin Nishita. He leaves behind a wife, two children and three grandchildren. He worked as an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and is a former Police officer.

A reward of $32,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

The KRON crew was covering a story on Wednesday, Nov. 24, about a recent robbery where 12 thieves wearing masks and hoods raided a clothing store.

At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, an assailant attempted to steal KRON camera equipment, according to police.

The armed guard was shot in the lower abdomen. The reporter was not physically injured.

The guard was rushed to Highland Hospital Wednesday afternoon in critical condition before undergoing surgery.

A Berkeley man standing nearby was hit by bullet shrapnel, Oakland police said. He was treated at a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Contributions from KRON4, Nexstar Media Inc., Star Protection Agency, and the Oakland Police Department brought the total reward offered for information up to $32,500.

The money will be given to the person who provides information that leads to an arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (510) 238-3426.

“It’s been an extremely violent week. We are asking if you were in the area, have a business or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime before, during, or after it occurred,” Oakland police said.

Local television stations, including KRON, regularly use security guards when covering news stories.

“We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues. This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy,” KRON4 Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement.