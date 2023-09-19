Newsom mocks GOP Biden impeachment effort as ‘student government’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) mocked the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden, calling the effort “student government.”

“But an impeachment inquiry? Give me a break,” Newsom said in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “This is student government … threatening a government shutdown again after we went through that process with the debt ceiling? This is student government.”

“This is a joke,” Newsom continued. “Ready, fire, aim. I mean, this is a perversity with what the Founding Fathers ever conceived of and imagined. So if that’s the best they can do, give me a break.”

McCarthy announced last week he was moving to launch an official impeachment inquiry into Biden following House Republicans’ widespread investigations into the Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Investigations from House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) have probed into Hunter Biden’s time on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president.

These investigations have not found Biden directly financially benefited from his son’s business dealings or proved that he made any policy decisions because of them.

When asked about allegations over Hunter Biden trying to leverage his father’s name and that the then-Vice President Biden joined calls with his son’s business associates, Newsom said, “I don’t know enough about the details of that. I mean, I’ve seen a little of that.”

“If that’s the new criteria, there are a lot of folks and a lot of industries, not just in politics, where people have family members and relationships and they are trying to parlay and a little … get a little influence and benefit in that respect, that’s hardly unique,” the Calfifornia governor continued. “I don’t love that any more than you love it or other people, I imagine, love that. We want to see a lot less of that.”

