Nude man breaks into Bel Air home, kills family’s pet birds

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A homeowner confronted a naked man after he broke into his family’s Bel Air home and killed their pet birds.

Mat Sabz was at home when his wife Monica called him to tell him someone was inside their house, Sabz said.

The man helped himself to a shower and a pair of Sabz’s shorts.

The owner of the home confronted the man who kept claiming the house was his and telling Sabz he would call the police.

Sabz then had to jump off the balcony of the master bedroom and called the police.

Police later identified the intruder as 34-year-old Paul Kiyan.

He is seen in the home’s Ring camera footage calmly walking around, sitting on the couch and relaxing.

Sabz said he luckily only had to worry about his own safety as his wife was watching through the security cameras and their children were not home at the time the incident happened.

The intruder also killed two of their beloved pet birds with his bare hands, Sabz explained.

Sabz said a representative from the home security company arrived and detained the intruder before handing him over to police to be arrested.

Kiyan is expected to be in court on Monday to face a number of felony charges.