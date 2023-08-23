Oakland deli owner ‘determined’ to hold city accountable after 7th break-in

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of Wise Son’s Deli in Oakland is determined to hold city leaders accountable for coming up with solutions to ongoing crime problems downtown. This comes as the deli was the target of another break-in over the weekend.

Surveillance video caught someone throwing an object through a glass door of the Jewish delicatessen, then shattering the remaining glass before entering the business, rummaging around, then exiting through that same door and casually walking away. The deli is located on Franklin at 17th Street, on the border of the city’s uptown and downtown business districts.

“I think important to note about this, is that over the last 18 months, this is now the sixth and seventh time that we’ve had these issues with doors,” said Wise Son’s CEO Jeff Weinstein.

Within that same timeframe, there were two separate incidents involving vehicles crashing into the deli’s customer lobby. The most recent crash happened on June 4. Weinstein said Oakland police investigators classified the incident as a hit-and-run. Weinstein says it appears that the occupants of both vehicles knew each other.

“We’ve been able to learn from video and from witnesses that there was a connection between the two drivers. It wasn’t an accident. It appears very much that items were moved from one vehicle into the other,” Weinstein said.

He says that distinction is not only important for insurance purposes, he believes it will also help track down the people involved.

“I think that until we can really address accountability around situations like this, I don’t see how we can reasonably expect that we’re going to solve it,” he said. “Unfortunately, since all this has happened there has been very little follow-up. I honestly don’t know what the status of the situation is or what action is being taken.”

Not knowing more about the investigation and why these incidents continue to happen at Wise Son’s is also unsettling for employees.

“It makes them worry that we are being targeted in some way,” said Weinstein.

NewsNation affiliate KRON reached out to Mayor Sheng Thao’s office, the Oakland Police Department and Councilmember Carroll Fife, to give them all an opportunity to be a part of this conversation. We received no replies.