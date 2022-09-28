Oakland mayor: 6 adults hurt in California school shooting

(NewsNation) — A shooting at a school in east Oakland, California, has left at least six adults hurt, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed.

Police responded to the shooting at Sojourner Truth Independent Study, an alternative K-12 school, at around 12:49 p.m. Schaaf announced that the school is now clear, and all children are being reunited with their families.

NewsNation affiliate KRON4 reported that of the six adults injured in the shooting, three patients were taken to Highland Hospital and three others were rushed to Eden Medical Center. According to KRON4, at least three patients are in critical condition. The victims reportedly range in age from 18 to 50 years old.

The shooting happened on a block that is home to four schools including Sojourner Truth Independent Study, BayTech Charter School, and Rudsdale Newcomer High School.

“Today’s gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul — our schools are sanctuaries for our children,” Schaaf shared on social media.

At this time, authorities have not released any possible suspect information or a possible motive for the violence.

The Associated Press and KRON4 contributed to this report.