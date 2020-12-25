Officer-involved shooting in Portland; one officer hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A massive police presence rushed to Southeast Portland after an officer-involved shooting took place on Christmas Eve.

The incident unfolded around 8:50 p.m. when Portland police went to a gas station after being called about a stolen vehicle.

A witness took video of the incident which shows a large pick up truck ramming and pushing a PPB patrol car out of the way at the gas station and fleeing . Witnesses told NewsNation affiliate KOIN they heard at least 2 shots fired.

One witness said he was sitting at the stop light near the gas station waiting to turn when he saw a man in a truck near the pumps with 2 police cars pulling in behind him. The witness, Justin Dennard, said at one point he saw a man in the truck lean out backward toward the officers, and he also heard 2 shots.

In a release, police said “an officer was involved in a shooting” but didn’t clarify when the gunfire happened. Authorities also said an officer was hurt when struck by the truck and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. It’s unclear how serious the injuries may be.

Dennard said the person in the truck peeled out of the gas station right after the shots were fired. The truck took off toward Cesar Chavez but didn’t see where it went after that.

Investigators found the truck “sometime later” but the suspect was not in the truck and remains at large at this time.

