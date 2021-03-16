Officials respond to house fire after ‘large amount of fireworks’ ignited in California

ONTARIO, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A “large amount of fireworks” were ignited at a house in Ontario, California, causing a large fire Tuesday, according to the City of Ontario.

Authorities first responded to the scene after police received reports of a loud explosion in the 400 block of West Francis Street, Ontario Police Lt. Russell told NewsNation affiliate KTLA. City officials tweeted they were “aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently.” Officials said the explosions that residents are hearing or may have heard are fireworks.

(Photo courtesy: Ontario Fire Department)



The Ontario Fire Department issued an evacuation order for West Francis Street and West Maple Avenue between Fern and San Antonio with a temporary reception facility set up at the De Anza Community Center located at 1405 S. Fern St.

Officials announced closures of the following streets — Francis, Locust and Maple between Fern and San Antonio.

City officials are advising residents to “stay clear of the area.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.