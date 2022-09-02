Editor’s note: The video included in this article may be considered graphic by some viewers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Newly released footage shows the moments in which a police officer in Beaverton, Oregon, rescued a man who was trapped in a flaming car early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a rollover crash around 2:30 a.m. to find the car on its side engulfed in flames.

The Beaverton Police Department said the driver, 34-year-old Johan Hermosillo, was trapped inside. Video shows the officer breaking the sunroof and telling Hermosillo to crawl out.

After being pushed back by small explosions, the officer was able to pull an unresponsive Hermosillo out of the car.

BPD said because of the officer’s actions, Hermosillo sustained only injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers reported seeing evidence of impairment, which they believe contributed to the crash. Hermosillo was released from the hospital and now faces DUI and reckless driving charges.