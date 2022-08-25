Oregon’s ‘Swastika Mountain’ being renamed

(NewsNation) — A 4,000-foot mountain in Oregon bearing the unfortunate name of “Swastika Mountain” will be renamed, according to reporting by Nextstar’s KOIN.

When the mountain was originally named, “swastika” was a reference to the southeast Asian symbol of peace. German dictator Adolph Hitler had not yet hijacked the image as the symbol of the Nazi Party.

Still, the Oregon Geographic Names Board said Wednesday that the mountain will receive a new name by Dec. 6. Two suggestion have been submitted thus far: “Mount Halo” and “Umpqua Mountain.” Both names are a reference to Native American tribes in the region.

The mountain is located in Umpqua National Forest in western Oregon.