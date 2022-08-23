NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation) — Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation stemming from a crash and DUI charges in California.

He has already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two additional days, according to Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga. Paul Pelosi will work eight hours in the court’s work program and will not need to serve the remaining day.

California law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court.

Paul Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082%, just over the legal limit.

Officers responding to the crash after 10 p.m. near the wine country town of Yountville said they found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of a 2021 Porsche Carrera and the other driver standing outside a sport utility vehicle, according to the complaint.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

He was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest.

Speaker Pelosi’s office declined an Associated Press request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.