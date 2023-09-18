Person of interest detained in shooting death of LA deputy

This undated photo provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows its Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

(NewsNation) —A person of interest was detained in connection to the shooting death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer as he sat in his patrol car at an intersection, authorities said Monday morning.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, died at a hospital after being found unconscious in the vehicle while on duty around 6 p.m. Saturday in the city of Palmdale, California, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department will give a news conference at 10:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. CST.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.