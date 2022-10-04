Person of interest in California kidnapping now in custody

(NewsNation) — The person of interest in the kidnapping of a California family of four has been taken into custody.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office identified Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, as the person of interest in the kidnappings of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh; and her uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh. The family, who went missing from a northern California business Monday, has not been found.

Credit: Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities believe they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in Merced. A motive for the kidnapping is unknown at this time.

Monday morning, detectives learned that one of the victim’s cards was used at an ATM in a bank in Atwater. Surveillance footage of the person making the bank transaction is similar to a surveillance photo from the kidnapping scene.

At around noon Tuesday, police determined that Salgado is the person of interest in the case. Prior to law enforcement involvement, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says Salgado attempted suicide. He is currently in custody and receiving medical attention. He is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are still actively searching for the kidnapped family. The sheriff’s office is expected to hold a news briefing on the case Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call (209) 385-7547.