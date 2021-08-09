Phoenix man accused of shooting and killing parents, brother

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 34-year-old man is in custody after shooting his parents and brother to death.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about people possibly hurt inside a home.
According to investigators, the caller said Brandon Lujan had admitted to shooting his family. This prompted officers to force their way into the home.
They found the bodies of 63-year-old Lewis Lujan, 56-year-old Irene Lujan and 30-year-old Mathew Lujan. Police say it appears the trio had been dead for a few hours.
Brandon Lujan was located at a medical facility in central Phoenix. Investigators say he admitted to shooting his brother after the two got into a fight. He says he then shot his parents.
Police did not give anymore details about a possible motive.
Fortune says Lujan was booked on suspicion of murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Latest News
- Skies clear, allowing aircraft to help fight California fire
- Pandemic set off deadly rise in speeding that hasn’t stopped
- U.S. job openings hit a record 10.1 million in June
- With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B
- New vs. used car buying: Top 10 reasons to buy used over new