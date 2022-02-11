PHOENIX (NewsNation Now) — At least eight Phoenix police officers were wounded at a home Friday, including four shot while trying to take a baby to safety, Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Williams said the first officer to arrive at the scene was shot and wounded “multiple times” by a suspect who was barricaded in the house. The other four officers were shot while trying to recover the baby. Three more officers were wounded by bullet shrapnel.

The baby had been inside the home and was placed outside in a carrier by a man. The man walked out and was then detained by police. Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was OK.

A woman at the home where police had gone in response to reported gunfire also was critically injured, Williams told reporters. T

Phoenix police said shortly after 6 a.m. local time that the suspect was found dead in the home and the situation was resolved.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Williams said. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”

The situation unfolded near W. Elwood Street and S. 54th Ave., about 20 minutes away from Phoenix’s city center.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.