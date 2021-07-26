Photos: At least 8 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows the scene of a fatal pileup, Sunday, July 25, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

KANOSH, Utah (NewsNation Now) — At least eight people were killed in a 22-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm, with multiple confirmed to be children, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals with injuries from the crashes with both ground and air ambulances were used to transport victims.

Five of the eight people killed were in one vehicle, while two others were in another vehicle, and several children were among the dead, UHP said in a Monday statement.

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

“We have vehicles all over. Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides,” Rhoden said. “One of the vehicles that was pulling a trailer, the trailer has pretty much completely been destroyed and is on the freeway.”

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Kanosh is located about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City.

“We have vehicles all over. Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides,” Rhoden said. “One of the vehicles that was pulling a trailer, the trailer has pretty much completely been destroyed and is on the freeway.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox released a statement Sunday night saying “We’re stunned and saddened by the horrific accidents in Millard County. We fervently pray for the loved ones of those who perished and for those fighting for their lives.”

The identities of those killed could be released as soon as Monday afternoon.

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows several of the vehicles involved in a fatal pileup, Sunday, July 25, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows the scene of a fatal pileup, Sunday, July 25, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

Photo credit: Utah Highway Patrol

Photo credit: Utah Highway Patrol

Photo credit: Utah Highway Patrol

Photo credit: Utah Highway Patrol

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KTVX contributed to this report.

Latest News