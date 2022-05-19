Photos: Bay Area has tiny pods for rent — at $800 a month

(NewsNation) — The Bay Area has long been known for its extremely expensive rent.
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is $2,343 per month. So your yearly pre-tax income would need to translate to at least $93,626 for a comfortable lifestyle, according to Apartment List.
For those making less, Brownstone Shared Housing has a solution: live in a shared home with 13 other people.
It may sound cramped, but they could be onto something.
In Palo Alto, renters can live in a private bunk bed-style ‘pod’ in one of two shared rooms — all for $800 a month.
Amenities include laundry, an outdoor space, monthly cleaning, a dishwasher and high speed Wi-Fi.
“Our flexible month-to-month leases give you the freedom you deserve,” the website reads.
“Zero security deposit and utilities included give your wallet a little breathing room.”
There’s even a movie room, and the space comes fully furnished.