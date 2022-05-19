Photos: Bay Area has tiny pods for rent — at $800 a month

(NewsNation) — The Bay Area has long been known for its extremely expensive rent.

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is $2,343 per month. So your yearly pre-tax income would need to translate to at least $93,626 for a comfortable lifestyle, according to Apartment List.

For those making less, Brownstone Shared Housing has a solution: live in a shared home with 13 other people.

It may sound cramped, but they could be onto something.

In Palo Alto, renters can live in a private bunk bed-style ‘pod’ in one of two shared rooms — all for $800 a month.

Amenities include laundry, an outdoor space, monthly cleaning, a dishwasher and high speed Wi-Fi.

“Our flexible month-to-month leases give you the freedom you deserve,” the website reads.

“Zero security deposit and utilities included give your wallet a little breathing room.”

There’s even a movie room, and the space comes fully furnished.