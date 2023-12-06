Suspect in shooting at UNLV is dead: Police

(NewsNation) — The suspect in the shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is dead, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon there appear to be multiple victims at this time.

UNLV Police sent out a social post before noon about shots fired in the Beam Hall building and told students and faculty to evacuate to a safe area, NewsNation local affiliate KLAS reported.

A shelter-in-place order is still in place at this time, and this remains an active investigation, The University of Nevada, Las Vegas said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

“I am horrified by the reports coming out of UNLV of an active shooter alert,” Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nevada, said on X. “My office is continuing to monitor the situation and is in contact with @LVMPD as events unfold.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.