Police arrest serial killing suspect in California

(NewsNation) — Police in Stockton, California, say they have arrested a suspect in connection with serial killings believed to have left six people dead.

The string of killings has shaken the California city of Stockton. Six victims have been killed, with police saying they are connected through ballistics evidence.

Authorities believe this could be the work of a serial killer. Five of the murders took place in Stockton and one happened in Oakland, all between April 2021 and Sept. 27 of this year.

Some of those killed are homeless. The majority of the victims are Latinos. Still, police do not believe there’s enough evidence at this point to label these as hate crimes.

However, the attacks have some commonalities, including that most killings were in the dark or in the early morning hours.