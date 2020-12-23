Police: Woman fatally shot at Kohl’s store in California

WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman was killed in a shooting at a Kohl’s store in Whittier, California Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the store, located at 15602 Whittwood Lane in the Whittwood Town Center, after receiving reports of shots fired, according to the Whittier Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found that a man entered the store and shot a woman around 5:30 p.m. local time, department spokesperson Officer Hugo Figueroa told NewsNation affiliate KTLA.

The woman, identified only as being Hispanic, died at the scene, he said.

The incident appeared to be a domestic dispute, according to Figueroa. But information on the relationship between the man and the woman was not yet available.

The man fled the scene following the shooting and police provided no description of the suspect.

KTLA’s aerial footage showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot around 6:30 p.m.

Police urged people to stay away from the area as the investigation continued.

Robert Alarcon says he was in the store buying shoes for his child, when he heard five loud bangs.

“It was so loud the floor vibrated and at first I’m like maybe someone is doing construction and then next thing you know the lady from Kohl’s, she just yells out, ‘Run, run, run.’”

Alarcon said he started running out of the store and then saw a woman lying on the ground near the entrance.

This is a developing story check back for updates.