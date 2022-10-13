Police: Las Vegas officer killed in shooting

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A Las Vegas police officer was killed in a shooting Thursday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance call, NewsNation affiliate KLAS reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMP) said Officer Truong Thai, 49, had been with the department since 1999.

Thai was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at the hospital.

“I was at the hospital early this morning with his ex-wife and daughter. Our condolences go out to his family. We will be helping them any way we can in the following days,” said LVMP Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Lombardo said the suspect, Tyson Hampton, 24, was taken into custody.

A bystander was also struck during the shooting and was taken to the hospital, but no information was released on their condition.

Lombardo said there was a 911 call about a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m., and the arriving officers found Hampton’s vehicle near the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

“The suspect was armed with a firearm and fired at our officers and both our officers discharged their duty weapons. One officer was struck and critically wounded,” said Lombardo.

Hampton reportedly fled the UNLV area and was taken into custody several blocks away with the help of a K-9 unit after he resisted arrest, Lombardo said.