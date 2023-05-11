Police: Man in custody after Bay Area slashing on train

(KRON) — A San Francisco man is in custody after he stabbed a man with a “cleaver-style knife” on a BART train Wednesday afternoon, the BART Police Department said.

The suspect was arrested at the West Oakland station at approximately 1 p.m. The alleged stabbing happened on an Antioch-bound yellow line train.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Charles Johnson from San Francisco, tried to flee the train with the victim’s backpack after it stopped at the West Oakland station but was arrested, police said. Officers recovered the knife and the backpack.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Johnson will be booked into Santa Rita Jail.