BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Police are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive for reports of a man shot in his vehicle, NewsNation affiliate KDVR-TV reported.

When officers arrived the suspect began shooting at them, police say.

Boulder Police told people to avoid the area.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

