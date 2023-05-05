Police: Road rage suspect had 40 guns, 10K rounds of ammo

(KRON) — Dozens of firearms ranging from handguns to a fully automatic submachine gun were seized at the home of a road rage suspect who brandished a gun in a road rage incident, the San Jose Police Department said. Officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. on April 13 to a report of a suspect brandishing a firearm near the intersection of Quimby Road and Remington Way.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department conducted a preliminary investigation and determined the firearm had been brandished in a road rage incident. The suspect in the incident was positively identified as Michael Myers, 71, of San Jose.

Michael Myers mugshot: SJPD

Myers fled the area but during a follow-up investigation, officers with the SJPD Field Training Program, along with Recruit Officers, obtained a search warrant for Myers and his residence. Patrol officers located Myers five days after the initial incident and took him into custody without incident.

Patrol officers then served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in San Jose. An emergency gun violence restraining order was also obtained and served. At the suspect’s residence, officers located and seized:

21 semi-automatic and bolt-action rifles

16 handguns, three of which were privately made (ghost guns)

Two shotguns

A fully automatic submachine gun

10,000 rounds of ammunition

Myers was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Photo: SJPD

“The recruit Officers took it upon themselves to locate and arrest a person who had demonstrated he was no longer a responsible firearm owner,” said Chief of Police Anthony Mata. “Our FTO Program is always improving and these Recruit Officers showed great initiative and epitomize our belief that less guns on the streets equates to less violent crimes committed in San José.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the SJPD Assaults Unit at (408) 277-3835.