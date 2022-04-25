Police say the suspect entered a home on Elm Street and snatched 3-month-old baby Brandon Cuellar in San José, California.

Video and photo evidence released by investigators shows a man walking through a neighborhood while holding a black baby carrier covered in a white blanket. Police say he entered a home on Elm Street and snatched 3-month-old baby Brandon Cuellar.

The baby was last known to be wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. The suspect has been described as wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black face mask.

Detectives say the baby’s family does not recognize the suspect.

At this time, San Jose police are holding off on issuing an AMBER Alert for the child since they do not have a vehicle description for the suspect.

Authorities say there is a cash reward available for information that leads police to finding the baby. Anyone with information is urged to call either hotline number: 408-537-1522 or 408-537-9066.