Police search for missing 12-year-old Nevada girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in Las Vegas nearly two weeks ago.

Police said 12-year-old Tanyla E. Barnes was last seen on Aug. 17.

No specific details on the exact location of where she was last seen were given.

The information on Barnes’ disappearance was sent out to the media by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Anyone with information should contact 911, 1-800-THE-LOST, or the Henderson Police Department at 1-702-267-5000.