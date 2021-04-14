Port of Los Angeles terminal shut down due to labor strike

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Workers at a terminal at the Port of Los Angeles walked off the job Wednesday afternoon in solidarity with striking port truck drivers.

The move effectively shut down one of the seven main terminals at the port that accounts for 20% of all goods that come into the U.S.

HAPPENING NOW: In a historic walk-off, #Teamsters and ILWU Local 63 members just shut down 1 of the 7 major terminals at the Port of Los Angeles in solidarity with striking port truck drivers. Learn more about justice for port drivers: https://t.co/1jM9oxmgeG #portstrike #1u pic.twitter.com/mK7KLA6PeV — Teamsters (@Teamsters) April 14, 2021

The strike is in response to union-busting actions and the death of a truck driver named Edwin Cruz, according to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union.

They say Cruz worked at Universal Logistics Holdings for 30 years but died from COVID-19 after the company failed to provide proper PPE to their workers.

The drivers also allege that ULH refused to recognize their union and illegally fired employees for voting for the Teamsters.

The National Labor Relations Board found ULH and its affiliated companies had over 20 violations of federal labor law which include firing employees for union related activity.

NewsNation has reached out to Universal Logistics Holdings for comment.

Read the full National Labor Relations Board complaint: