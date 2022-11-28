(NewsNation) — Some businesses in Portland, Oregon, are closing their doors in response to the city’s ongoing surge in crime.

Marcy Landolfo, the owner of clothing store Rains PDX, decided to shutter her store for good after 15 break-ins during the previous year and a half.

“Those break-ins are not covered by insurance, because insurance drops you,” Landolfo told NewsNation’s “Prime” on Sunday. “So it’s … a double-edged sword of what’s happening, and you just have to decide when you’ve had enough.”

In addition to increased retail crime, Portland is also struggling with a big spike in murders.

2021 was a record year for homicides in the city, with 90 killings. This year, that record has already been surpassed. To put things in perspective, from 2000 to 2019, Portland had an average of about 21 homicides a year.

Meanwhile, the city continues to struggle with staffing its police department. The number of sworn officers as of this past summer was 776, down more than 100 from the prior year.

Aside from the 15 break-ins after hours, Landolfo said there have also been incidents of violence while the shop has been open.

“My final straw really was thinking about my employees’ safety,” Landolfo said.

She said the insurance company stopped reimbursing her after the first couple of break-ins, leaving her small business to eat the loss.

Ragan VanSise, owner of Ragan’s Boutique, has also had to deal with crime. In September, jeans, jewelry and handbags were stolen from the store, NewsNation affiliate KOIN reported.

The past few years have been challenging for VanSise, who is exhausted.

“I feel sad. I feel like giving up, and I never thought if I got a chance to do this I would give up,” VanSise said.