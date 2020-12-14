Portland family in ‘Red House’ talks with officials to end occupation peacefully

PORTLAND (NewsNation Now) — There’s hope that a barricade situation at a home in Portland, Oregon could come to an end.

The family at the center of the “Red House” situation says conversations are being had to end the tensions in Portland.

“The latest is that we’ve met with state represenatives and the mayor’s office. We are in negotiations to come up with a peaceful diplomatic resolution,” William Kinney said.

Kinney is trying to stop his family from being evicted from their home. It’s been nearly a week since hundreds of armed protestors surrounded it and near by streets in an effort to keep the Kinney family there.

The family claims their right to stay there was taken from them through predatory lending practices.

“We have some commitments on behalf of the city, PPD and the sheriffs that there won’t be any threat of another raid on the Red House while we finish these negotiations,” Kinney said. “The common goal that everyone shared at the meeting was that we want to restore the Kinney home to the Kinney family.”

Kinney says his family has been in talks with state leaders about eviction moratorium and safe guards that will soon expire for millions of people.

“moratoriums are set to expire here in a few weeks. It’s putting pressure on elected officials to come up with some more relief packages so that the community at large can be saved,” Kinney said.

A fundraiser for the family has now exceeded the amount the new owner is asking for the Red House.